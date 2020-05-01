Teenager to appear in Naas court this morning in connection with assault of Newbridge man

Gardaí have charged a young man aged in his late teens in relation to the serious assault of local resident Peter Kennedy in Newbridge on Tuesday evening last.

The teenager is due to appear before Naas District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The suspect was arrested in Clondalkin on Wednesday afternoon and was detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



Mr Kennedy, who is aged in his 60s, is still being treated at Naas General Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.



Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing and have appealed to anyone who was in the Moore Park area, Newbridge on Tuesday evening between the hours of 8.30pm and 9.30pm, including any road users including taxi drivers who may have camera (dash-cam) footage to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.