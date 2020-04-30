Gardaí seize two motorcycles after drivers were on non-essential journeys during lockdown

Gardaí have seized two motorcycles after the drivers were on non-essential journeys during lockdown.

Kerry Roads Policing Units were on Covid-19 patrols in Castlegregory on Tuesday afternoon.

Two motorcycles were seized for no tax and no insurance.

Both drivers were also on non-essential journeys.

Gardaí said: "Proceedings to follow. All Public Health Guidelines remain in place until 5th May. We encourage compliance please."