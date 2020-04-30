Driver almost collided with patrol car when they pulled out of an estate without warning

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@leinsterleader.ie

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí arrested two drivers on Tuesday night after one driver tested positive for cannabis and the second driver tested positive for cocaine.

The second driver almost collided with the patrol car when they pulled out of an estate without warning.

Court to follow.