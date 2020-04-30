No overcrowding in Naas Hospital again

Patients

Paul O'Meara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Naas General Hospital

There is no overcrowding at Naas Hospital today - for the third day in succession.

Many public hospitals across Ireland report no overcrowding in terms of admissions through accident and emergency departments.

However there are some exceptions like Limerick University Hospital which has 19 patients on trolleys.

There are three patients of trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and none at Tullamore Hospital.

 

 

 