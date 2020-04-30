This won't help! - nice spell of weather now looking likely for Bank Holiday weekend
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"This won't help the Chief Medical Officer [Tony Holohan]," said forecaster Alan O'Reilly as he predicted a nice spell of weather for the Bank Holiday weekend.
According to www.carlowweather.com, warm weather is "now looking likely for the Bank Holiday especially Bank Holiday Monday".
This won’t help the @CMOIreland with a nice spell of weather now looking likely for Bank Holiday, especially Bank Holiday Monday. pic.twitter.com/crq2zYAjRG— Alan O'Reilly (@saloreilly) April 30, 2020
