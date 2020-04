Gardaí are investigating criminal damage caused to a car in the Kilmeague area.

The incident involved a Toyota Yaris vehicle which was parked overnight in Pluckerstown.

The damage was caused between 10pm on April 24 and 10.30am on April 25.

Damage was caused to the driver's door, the rear passenger door and the roof of the vehicle.

Gardaí have appealed for information from the public.