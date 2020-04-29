Plans to turn well-known Leinster pub into hair and beauty salon

Plans have been submitted to convert a pub into a hair and beauty salon.

The premises in question is the Kilree Arms in Bagenalstown in Co Carlow.

A planning application was submitted to Carlow County Council for the change of use of the existing off license premises and part of the adjoining public licensed premises to retail use.

Being proposed is a hairdressers, beauty rooms and retail space.

The premises, which has a seven day licence, was sold in recent months.

It's situated on a high profile corner site at Kilree Street and Station Road.