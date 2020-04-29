Workers who lost jobs in Debenhams in Newbridge hold protest calling for store to be re-opened

A group of workers who lost their jobs at the Debenhams store in Newbridge today held a demonstration outside the premises in protest at losing their jobs.

The twelve ex employees social distanced as they stood outside the outlet in Whitewater Shopping Centre.

The workers called on the government to assist Debenhams in reopening the store which employed 150 people.

Separate protests are being mounted in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford ahead of a liquidation hearing for the Irish arm of Debenhams tomorrow.

Spokesperson Denise Mosses, who worked in Debenhams in Newbridge for 14 years, said the store was profitable and should be reopened.

She called on the government to give assistance to the company to enable it to open its doors after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

She said: "Debenhams was a big part of our lives and our customers' lives and it was a profitable store.

"The company should reconsider its decision to close and the government should step in to offer assistance in order to bring the employees back to work."