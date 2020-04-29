Theft from car while motorist visiting grave in Newbridge
File photo of St Conleth's Cemetery from Google Maps
Newbridge gardaí are investigating an incident in which a theft took place from a car parked outside St Conleth's Cemetery outside the town.
Gardaí said the vehicle was broken into at 4pm on Monday afternoon.
The owner was visiting a grave at the time.
A Samsung mobile phone was taken from a handbag during the incident.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station.
