Theft from car while motorist visiting grave in Newbridge

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

File photo of St Conleth's Cemetery from Google Maps

Newbridge gardaí are investigating an incident in which a theft took place from a car parked outside St Conleth's Cemetery outside the town.

Gardaí said the vehicle was broken into at 4pm on Monday afternoon. 

The owner was visiting a grave at the time. 

A Samsung mobile phone was taken from a handbag during the incident. 

Anybody with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station. 