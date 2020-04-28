BANK HOLIDAY FORECAST: Enjoy last of the sun as the rain is back with a bang!

We've had around three weeks of mostly dry and sunny weather apart from one day.

Well, the rain is returning!

According to Met Eireann, parts of Wednesday will be wet and there will be heavy showers hitting the bank holiday weekend - on Friday afternoon and Sunday.

Irish Weather Online said next week could see some warmer and settled conditions briefly, before another period of unsettled weather follows after that.

Met Eireann Forecast:

Wednesday will see outbreaks of rain extending from the south during the morning, turning heavy in places.

Drier conditions with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

Met Eireann said it will be changeable and unsettled for the rest of the week and during the weekend, with some rain or scattered showers.

Temperatures will be around normal for early May, or a little below.

Thursday will see good dry, bright spells, but some scattered showers will occur.

Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 Celsius, in light to moderate northerly breezes, Mainly dry on Thursday night, with mist and fog patches forming in near calm conditions. Min. 0 to 4 Celsius.

Friday will be a bright day, with sunny spells, but scattered showers will develop during the day, some of them heavy, with a risk of thunder.

Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 Celsius.

Saturday: Current indications are for a mostly dry day, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but a few scattered showers are likely. Maximum temperatures 12 to 15 Celsius.

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with rain extending from the Atlantic.

RIDAY will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and possible thundershowers, lows near 5 C and highs near 15 C.

SATURDAY will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, highs near 16 C.

SUNDAY will bring a return to steady rainfalls of 10-20 mm possibly not until later in the day, lasting into Monday morning, with temperatures throughout near 12 C.