Some derelict cottages in Kildare town to be demolished to make way for new homes

Kildare Co Council has granted permission to demolish three derelict cottages in Kildare town.

The demolition will make way for the construction of seven new homes at the rear of Fairview Cottages.

The total value of the project is estimated at €1.4m.

The new dwellings will comprise of six three-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.

There will be new pedestrian entrances to each individual site.

New pathways will also be built and an existing laneway will be resurfaced.

Some of the existing Fairview Cottages have extensive roof damage and windows and doors are blocked with timber or bricks in places.

There are also No Dumping signs in the area.

Local councillors had previously called on property owners to address the state of the mostly dilapidated street - Shraud Street - which was once a thriving area with many businesses trading.