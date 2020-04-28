There are no accident and emergency patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today
A sign at the entrance to Naas Hospital
There are no patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
And there is just a single patient on a trolley across all the public hospitals in Dublin today.
Equally, there are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital or Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
