Kildare Obituaries for today: Tuesday, April 28



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hanley

Greenfield Drive, Maynooth, Kildare / Foynes, Limerick

Hanley, Patrick (Paddy), Greenfield Drive, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Foynes, Co. Limerick, April 26th 2020, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved brother of the late Joe, deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Michael, Derek, Colin & Brendan, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Maeve, Susan & Caroline, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 directive a private family funeral will take place. Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies. A memorial mass for Paddy will take place at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. For those that would of liked to attend Paddy's funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot please visit www.maynoothparish.org on Wednesday at 11am.

The death has occurred of Patrick WALSH

Leixlip, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare / Listowel, Kerry / Lucan, Dublin

WALSH, Patrick (Pat) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Listowel, Lucan and Celbridge), retired Garda Superintendent, April 26th.2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown. Patrick (Pat), beloved husband and best friend of June and dear father of Yvonne, Trish, Brian, Denise and Martin. Father-in-law of Brendan, Peter, Teresa, Gerry and Stacy. Devoted grandfather to Mark, Katie, Karl, Sarah, Ciara, Graham, David, Aoife, Rachel, Clodagh, Patrick, Shannon, Ronan and Conor and loving great grandfather of James, Cora, Caoimhe, Oisín, Isabelle and Halle. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Patrick’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Wednesday 29th April at 9am by following the link below

www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

We look forward to meeting everyone at a celebration of Patrick’s life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Patrick’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on

https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The death has occurred of Martin Ging

Mullaghmast and late of Narraghmore, Athy, Kildare

Died 22nd April 2020. (Suddenly)

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Melvin and Michael and their mother Marian, daughter Tina, Partner Marie and family, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, Nicole, James, Alan, Aoife, and Ava Rose.

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings. A private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral But due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Martins family in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

The death has occurred of Michelle Buckley (née Conlon)

Ballymount, Kilgowan, Kildare

Michelle Buckley (Nee Conlon) late of Ballymount, Kilgowan, Co. Kildare and Northampton, England. April 25th 2020. Beloved wife of Sean and mother of Kieran. Deeply regretted by her loving parents, Christy and Ann Conlon, brother Kieran, sisters Jackie and Christine, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to take place at a later date. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Michelle's life will take place in The Church of S.S. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, Athy at a later date.

May Michelle Rest In Peace

