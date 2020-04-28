Kildare supermarket asking customers not to use mobile phones while shopping

A busy Co Kildare supermarket is asking customers not to use mobile phones for texting or calling while shopping.

SuperValu in Clane believes the measure will help ensure people spend the minimum amount of time in the store and that it will also promote social distancing.

Customer announcements asking shoppers not to use mobile phones while shopping are regularly made in-store.

A staff member said: "Using mobile phones while shopping is a very real problem as the phone users are totally distracted when they are on their phones and therefore they do not always observe correct social distancing."

"This causes problems for everyone around them. We do not put these measures in place lightly but we will do everything we can to ensure the safety of our staff and all our customers."

The SuperValu store was among the first retailers to impose stringent restrictions in order to reduce the spread of the virus - such as encouraging shoppers not to bring along children.

On St Patrick's Day, it had asked customers to come shopping alone and not to bring children - as experts believe that some children can spread the virus easily but if they become infected themselves they are most likely to suffer only mild symptoms.

The outlet said to customers at the time: "We ask that you should stop bringing your children shopping with you and only one person per family should shop at any time.

"We know this goes against everything we are about as a family-friendly, community supermarket but we hope you understand we have to put these measures in place to help protect all our customers and our staff and their families."

The outlet also said last month that cashiers won't handle cash for health and safety reasons and that there will be quotas on products including wine and beer.

The store said: "There are no stock shortages at this time and our supply lines are running extremely well under the current circumstances.

"Quotas remain in place across the store, including alcohol. This is to ensure everyone gets what they need so please trust us as we will continue to look after you."

The store said that older customers will be prioritized at checkouts during opening hours.

The statement added: "We will prioritise the elderly at the checkouts at all times of the day and they will be served first, so please be patient if we bring an older person to the front of the queue ahead of you.

"Our staff will also be very happy to help and assist the elderly in any way they can. Please spread the word to older neighbours, friends and family.

"Our busiest trading hours at the moment are 10am-12pm so please keep this in mind. Whilst these are our busiest hours, the store is still calm and there is no chaos."

The store added:

"Our cashiers will not handle cash until this crisis is over so please note you can pay with cash at each of our four self scan tills but our main checkouts and customer service checkout will be card payment only.

"Our Autism Friendly Shopping hours each Tuesday will not be available for the moment and we do sincerely apologise for this but we hope you understand.

"Please keep a distance of 2 meters from all other customers and our staff. Please do not be offended if our staff step back from you if you happen to get too close.

"Please keep chats to a minimum while in the store and keep moving through the store towards the checkouts where your shopping will be processed as quickly as possible.

"Finally, we make you a sincere promise that you can trust us to continue to look after you. We have an amazing team of staff in store for which we are very grateful and we have an amazing supply line with our partners in SuperValu Ireland

and all our other suppliers. They are helping us to help you and we very much appreciate it."