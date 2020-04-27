Shock and sadness as popular Kildare hair salon is closing

Deane’s Hair Design in Kildare town is going into liquidation due to a number of factors including Covid-19, it has emerged.

The business was founded by sisters Michelle Murray and Karen Fennell who celebrated 15 years trading last year.

The salon on Claregate Street also has a training academy.

The premises won several awards including salon of the year last year at the Irish Hair and Beauty awards in 2018.

A statement announcing the closure said: This is the hardest post we have ever had to write...

Our salon,that we have run with all our hearts and energy for 16 years,will be going into liquidation in the next few weeks.

This is due to a number of factors but obviously the main one is because of the closure due to Covid-19.

"It was out of everybody’s control but being closed for a number of weeks means that without any income our bills are going unpaid and will only get worse in the next few weeks,so we are left with very little option but to close.

Our hearts are broken with this decision and our staff are the same.

We would like to thank each and every member of staff, past and present for their invaluable input into making our salon into the high end salon that it was.

As most of you know we are all very close and so it's a very difficult time for us at the moment.

We would like to thank each and every client that walked through our doors through the years, thank you for trusting us with your hair , and for letting us into your lives. We have all made friends for life.

Thank you to Kildare town for welcoming us into your community,we always felt welcome and supported in this lovely town, and thanks to all the surrounding businesses for their unwavering support also.

The salon also added that its landlord has been very understanding during this difficult time.

The unit will be up for lease and is being handled by John Conway of Conway auctioneers, Kildare town.

The owners added: "So for now it is a very sad goodbye and we all hope to see you all again in the future.

"This last few weeks have being very difficult for the whole nation and the main thing at the moment is for all our loved ones to survive this horrible virus.

Michelle and Karen