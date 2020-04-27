BMW car tried to pull U-turn at Garda checkpoint in Kildare town

A driver is facing prosecution after he tried to evade a checkpoint.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were stopping vehicles in Kildare Town at the time.

Gardaí said the motorist tried to evade checkpoint and turn back.

When officers inspected the BMW vehicle it emerged the motor tax was out of date by 391 days.

The car was immediately seized.

The motorist will appear in court facing charges under the Road Traffic Act.

Gardaí reminded people to make essential journeys only while the current tranche of public health guidelines remain in place until 5th May but may be extended beyond that date.