LATEST: Naas Hospital has 20 confirmed Covid-19 patients receiving treatment

There are 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Naas Hospital, new figures reveal.

This level ranks Naas as 14th in the list of hospitals with the most cases - the Mater in Dublin has 118.

Two of the 20 confirmed Covid-19 patients in Naas are in ICU beds.

In Naas Hospital, there are also four suspected cases.

In terms of capacity, there are 11 vacant general beds at Naas and one vacant ICU bed.

There are now over 1,000 confirmed cases across Co Kildare and some of these patients may be receiving treatment at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise or hospitals in Tallaght and Blanchardstown.

Some 25 further cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in County Kildare, up to midnight on Friday, April 24, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

That brings the total number of cases confirmed in Co Kildare to 1,028.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said another 26 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,087 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Up to 1pm yesterday, there were 701 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 19,262 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.