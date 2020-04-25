Kildare Property Watch: Superb four-bed Newbridge dormer bungalow with conservatory

Teach Mhuire, on the Naas Road in Newbridge, is a fine detached c 164 sq m (c. 1,765 sq ft) dormer bungalow on its own secluded site, approached by a private tarmacadam drive through electric gates to a tarmacadam forecourt. The site is enclosed by walls and trees providing an oasis of peace and tranquility, yet in a town centre location.

Built in 1990 with the benefit of PVC double glazed windows, oil heating, oak fitted kitchen, external walls pumped with insulation, PVC fascia/soffits and conservatory to the rear.

It is situated in an excellent central location just off the Naas Road (near to the Patrician and Holy Family secondary schools and St Conleth’s Parish Church) in a quiet, private cul-de-sac of three houses.

Walking distance

The property is within walking distance of all the amenities including schools, churches, banks, post office, pubs, restaurants and excellent shopping including Penneys, Dunnes Stores, Tescos, TK Maxx, DID Electrical, Woodies and Whitewater Shopping Centre with 75 retail outlets, foodcourt and cinema.

Its accommodation comprises: entrance hall, sittingroom, kitchen/diningroom, conservatory, familyroom, toilet and guest bedroom with ensuite on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are three bedroom, with one ensuite and family bathroom. This is an ideal family home in a nice quiet rural setting yet easily accessible to all the amenities of Newbridge town.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, who is available on 086 2569750, and who is guiding €405,000.

Liam can be contacted for further information or an appointment to view this property.