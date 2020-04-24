LATEST: 17 confirmed Covid-19 patients being treated at Naas General Hospital

The latest HSE figures show that there are 17 confirmed Covid-19 cases at Naas Hospital.

Of these 17 patients, five are in critical care units.

There are also seven additional patients suspected of having the virus, according to the Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

Of these suspected Covid-19 patients, one is in ICU.

The information, which is valid for up to last night, also says that Naas Hospital has eight vacant general beds but no vacant critical care beds.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare has increased by 24, bringing the total so far diagnosed in the county to 875.

That figure is for midnight on Tuesday, April 21, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Another 28 people have died of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced this evening. There have now been 794 laboratory confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 1pm today, the HPSC has been notified of 936 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 17,607 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. That figure reflects the increase in the number of tests carried out in the last week in residential care settings.

Of the cases confirmed so far, the median age of those patients is 48 years. Some 2,424 cases (15%) have been hospitalised, with 331 of those cases have been admitted to ICU. 4,545 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease. Modelling data shows us that the reproduction number remains below 1.0 and that we have achieved great progress through the action of staying apart.

“In order to continue protecting ourselves, our vulnerable groups and our healthcare workers, we must continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and regular hand washing. These basic steps, if done by all, will save many lives.”