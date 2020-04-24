LATEST: Gardaí say traffic on roads has plummeted 70% during Covid-19 lockdown
Gardaí say that traffic on our roads has decreased by 70% during the Covid-19 lockdown.
However, they added: "Unfortunately we are not seeing the same decrease in people drink and drug driving.
"Since 28th March, 490 people have been detected driving whilst under the influence of an intoxicant.
"Never drive under the influence of an intoxicant."
