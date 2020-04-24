ALERT: Weather forecast for next week is not good so enjoy the sunshine over the weekend
The weather forecast for next is not good so enjoy the sunshine over the weekend, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "Warm still on Saturday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and small chance of a passing shower.
"Sunday won’t be as warm with cloud and sunny spells but increased risk of showers.
"Turning cooler next week with some showers."
