Kildare youngster raises hundreds of euro for 'Do It For Dan' campaign by dyeing his hair!

A Kildare town youngster has raised over €800 for the Do It For Dan campaign.

Cillian Houlihan (10) had the novel idea of colouring his hair in the black and amber colours of his club - Round Towers GAA.

His mam Tracey said: "His goal was €200 which was raised in less than one hour but the amount just kept rising. We were gobsmacked to wake up to just shy of €600 this morning"

"Cillian is nervous about his new do, but he just had to help little Dan."

See Cillian's fundraising link

Cillian is in 4th class in St Bridget's Primary School.

Tracey added: "Cillian follows the Kildare team everywhere often arranging his own lifts with his grandad if his Daddy is working.

"His favourite players are Jimmy Hyland, Ballyteague and David Hyland, Athy."

Dad David, mam Tracey, older brother Cormac (14), older sister Maggie (12) and younger sister Sophie (7) are very proud of Cillian!

The Do it for Dan campaign was launched in early March for the son of Laois footballing greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley) Donoher. 1-year-old Dan, who celebrated his first birthday just three weeks ago, was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

Dan was diagnosed with the rare genetic neuromuscular disease back in December which has a life expectancy of 18-24 months.

A groundbreaking treatment, Zolgensma, is available in the US but at a cost of 2.1 million dollars for a once-off infusion. The treatment can substantially improve quality of life, and survival rates of this horrific disease.

The campaign reached the €1 million milestone on Sunday evening gone, 44 days after the launch, with nearly €500,000 added in the days since.

To donate, you can do so via this link