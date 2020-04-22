New Kildare childminding service 'video-chats' with kids and helps with homework, crafts, games, quizzes

A new Kildare business has been set up as a childminding service when qualified and vetted childcare workers 'video chat' with a child.

Kilcullen based Claire Afolabi, who already runs online babysitting directory LittleSitters, has set up her venture in the past week in response to parents who might need a break with children at home every day due to closed schools and creches.

Claire and her highly trained team offer a one hour one-to-one session with a child for as little as €15.

Parents can have a break as the childminder helps the child with schoolwork, crafts, games or quizzes.

Claire said: "I’ve adapted my business to offer something new to parents!

"I've launched Babysitting Online - a new website which will provide online babysitting for parents that need an hour's break.

"A vetted babysitter will do activities with the child for one hour and that consists of crafts, quizzes, games and story time.

"Printable documents are sent to the family in advance so everything is pre-prepared and the kids are set up to have a blast with a sitter for an hour!

Claire's other business - LittleSitters saw her named Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur for Best Idea in Co Kildare with Kildare LEO in May 2019.

Claire added: "All of the sitters that will be ‘babysitting’ your children online have been interviewed and reference checked through LittleSitters.ie and have worked with children in varying capacities.

"All calls will be conducted through a video chat website which is encrypted end-to end so it is a safe environment."

The business can be contacted at 0858635292 or hello@babysittingonline.ie

For more information, see: https://babysittingonline.ie/