Kildare punter wins big money after putting €4 on three numbers in EuroMillions

A household in Co Kildare is rolling in the cash - thousands of euro of winnings - after they took on massive odds and won thanks to just three lucky numbers.

An anonymous punter staked just €4 via their online BoyleSports account on Tuesday and placed it on three numbers to drop in the main EuroMillions draw later that evening at odds of 1,500/1.

The odds however took a tumble as their chosen numbers 11, 14 and 28, all rolled out of the machine in quick succession of each other and in a matter of minutes, the €4 betslip shot up to a stunning value of €6,004.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “To scoop such an amount of cash from a €4 flutter must be very satisfying, so we wish our Kildare customer all the best with their winnings. They didn’t bet big, but they certainly won and we have to admire their ambition.”