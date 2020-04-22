Council urges people not to leave boxes of bottles at recycling sites if bins are full

.



• ' illegally dump or use unauthorised waste collectors- they will dump the waste and you will be liable for a fine.

• ' use litter bins for domestic waste.

• ' leave disposable gloves in any public area- they should be disposed of properly.

• use our waste and recycling centres at Athy and Kilcullen as well as our bottle banks.

• compact recyclable waste in your bin- squashed drinks cans and plastic bottles make better use of bin space.

• clean up after your dog and dispose of the bagged dog waste properly

All recycling banks in GAA and other sporting facilities are currently unavailable, please use your nearest alternative site.

Glass and cans left beside recycling banks cannot be recycled, if banks are full, please return later.

Dumping forces our staff away from other essential tasks, while Kildare's image also suffers at a time when all we need to work together.

To find out about the Council's recycling facilities, visit: www.kildare.ie/ countycouncil/Environment/ Recycle/

To keep up to date with Environment Department service arrangements during the current Covid-19 pandemic, please visit HERE.

