Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, April 22

The death has occurred of Patrick Moran

Church View, Suncroft, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois

Ex sergeant, 3rd Battalion, The Curragh Camp. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Liam and Michael, daughters Pauline and Tina(R.I.P.), grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Noel CROWTHER (Snr.)

The Walk, Cnoc na Gréine, Kilcullen, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

In the tender care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Formerly of Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Phibsborough, Dublin 7. Beloved husband of the late Valerie and grandfather of the late Patrick. Beloved father of Susan, Michael, Ann-Marie, Elaine, Jeff, Audrey and Noel. Sadly missed by his and family, sister Pauline, brothers Charlie, daughters-in-law Michelle and Sharon, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Noel's family below in the section "Condolences". Family flowers only, please.

For those that wish to view Noel's funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Thursday at 9.30am on Kilcullen Parish's website https://www.kilcullenparish.com/ or https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen

The death has occurred of Margaret Cullen (née Doherty)

Leixlip, Kildare / Charlestown, Mayo

CULLEN (née Doherty), Margaret (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Charlestown, Co. Mayo) passed away peacefully on April 21st, 2020 in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Patrick D. (Pat) and cherished mother of Patrick and Aideen. Sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, daughter Aideen, sister Ann, brother John, grandchildren Patrick, Dylan and Oscar, daughter-in-law Bernie, son-in-law Marco, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Margaret where we will honour her life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at or subscribe for updates on Margaret's Memorial Service at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. People are welcome to join the private funeral service remotely by following the webcam by clicking here on Saturday morning April 25th at 10am.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Fox

Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Kildare

Fox, James (Jimmy), Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, April 20th 2020, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, beloved husband of the late Bridget and father of the late Vincent, deeply regretted by his loving sons Jimmy, Andy, Martin & Philip, daughters Linda, Caroline & Evelyn, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Public Health regulations, a private funeral will take place for immediate family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sensitive time. If you wish, you can leave a personal message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Anthony McDONALD

Leixlip, Kildare / Wexford

McDONALD Anthony (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tykillen Crossabeg, Co. Wexford) April 18th 2020 suddenly but peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of all the ICU staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Anthony loving husband of Lorna, a devoted father of Caoimhe, Oisín and Fáinne, cherished son of Mary, dear son-in-law of Carole and John and brother-in-law of Kevin and Andrew .Anthony will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving wife, treasured son and daughters, mother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law and their partners, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends, the Railway, Scouting and SRFC football communities.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Anthony’s Life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Anthony’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Anthony’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link below on Wednesday, April 22nd, at 2pm. http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/



The death has occurred of Anthony Nutterfield

Allenwood North, Naas, Allenwood, Kildare

Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty and daughter Peggy. Deeply missed by his daughter Mary, his grandchildren Niamh, Christopher, Rachael and Joseph, Anthonys sons in law Tony and Aidan, brothers in laws and his neices and nephews, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May Anthony Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Anne O'BRIEN (née Nestor)

Leixlip, Kildare / Curraghboy, Roscommon

O’BRIEN (Nee Nestor) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Curraghboy, Co. Roscommon) April 20th. 2020 peacefully passed away at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Anne O'Brien, beloved wife of Martin O'Brien and dear mother of Neil and Shane. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Anne’s Life at a later date.

Anne’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link below on Friday April 24th at 10am. http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend Anne’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices



The death has occurred of Bridie Ryan (née Rigney)

Betaghstown, Clane, Kildare

Ryan (nee Rigney), Bridie, Betaghstown, Clane, Co. Kildare, April 20th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late Eugene, deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat, Eugene, Tom & Gerry, daughters Mary, Anne, Frances, Madge & Pauline, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Anne, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Public Health regulations, a private funeral will take place for immediate family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sensitive time. If you wish, you can leave a personal message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

For those that would of liked to attend Bridie's funeral Mass, but due to current regulations cannot, the funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 10.30am by going to www.claneparish.com



The death has occurred of Myra (Mary) Smith

Skirteen, Monasterevin, Kildare

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Smith. Much loved mother of Patrick and Maura, dear mother-in-law of Teresa and the late P. Foran. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Joe, Marie and Mark and their partners Angel, Damien and Dervilia and her adoring great-grandchildren Ben, Bobby and Daniel, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Myra will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. The family would like to thank all the staff of Larchfield Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Myra for the last number of years. Myra's Funeral Mass will be streamed Live on Thursday at 11am on Live webcam

http://monasterevinparish.ie/live-webcam/

_

The death has occurred of Cathal WALSH

Aylmer Park, Naas, Kildare / Marino, Dublin

Formerly of Marino, Dublin. Retired employee of ABB engineering. Died peacefully in Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved husband of the late Bernie (nee Towey). Sadly missed by his brother Micheál, sister Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends including the nurses and healthcare workers who minded him in Naas hospital and Larchfield. Special thanks to his sister-in-law Breda Frayne (nee Towey) for her steadfast care and attention.

Codladh sámh a Chathail

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A private funeral will be held in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, due to restrictions in this public health crisis. Those who would like to attend to attend the funeral but cannot due to aforementioned restrictions can leave messages of condolence below.