Shocking! Gardaí detect driver travelling at 160km/h on a major motorway in Ireland

The speed limit was is 120km/h

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

National News

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí have detected a driver travelling at 160km/h on a major motorway in Ireland.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the driver travelling at 160km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M4.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice has been issued.