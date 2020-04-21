€2.6m church project gets green light from Kildare Co Council

Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission for a new church building worth €2.6m.

Permission was applied for last year for the construction of a new church building in Carton, Maynooth.

The application was made by Maynooth Community Church on behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

The property will have a floor area of 2,065 m2 on a site spanning 1.43 hectares.

It's believed to be one of the biggest religious projects in the county for several years.

Approval was also sought for a facility to accommodate a number of church / community uses.

An access road, footpaths and a new site entrance were included in the plans.

The architects are the award-winning Knox & Markwell Architects based in Co Down who have completed a number of church projects.

Kildare Co Council had sought and received new information on the proposals on up to four occasions since the original application was lodged in May last year.