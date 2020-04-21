Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, April 21

The death has occurred of Anne (Nan) Rowe (née Byrne)

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare

Rowe, (nee Byrne) Anne (Nan), April 20th 2020, peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at Larchfield Nursing home, Naas, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy). Deeply missed by her loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, sister Bree Garland, grandchildren, Martin, Joseph & Christina, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Margaret McGAVOCK (née Daly)

Leixlip, Kildare / Artane, Dublin

McGAVOCK (née Daly), Margaret (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Artane) April 20th 2020 passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved wife of the late Robert and much loved mother of Antoinette and the late Marian. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Antoinette, grandchildren Philip and Fiona, and all of her nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Margaret’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only.



The death has occurred of Sean Finn

Mainham, Clane, Kildare

Finn, Sean, Mainham, Clane, Co. Kildare, April 19th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved husband of the late Bridget, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Yvonne, sons Seamus, Noel & John, daughters-in-law Emer & Elaine, son-in-law Des, sisters Kathy (Deceased) & Molly, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current Public Health regulations, a private funeral will take place for immediate family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sensitive time. If you wish, you can leave a personal message in the condolences section below. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



The death has occurred of Micheál Dempsey

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare

DEMPSEY (Old Greenfield, Maynooth) Co. Kildare 20th April 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Micheál, beloved husband of Josephine, dear father of Noel, Patricia, Margaret and Joseph, devoted grandfather to Brian, James, Daniel, Jason, Cian, Isabel, Sophie & Michaela and loving brother to Cissie (RIP), Nicky, Mary, Jimmy, Johnny & Joan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Anthony and Paul, daughters-in-law Aileen and Kathryn, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hughes

Leixlip, Kildare

HUGHES Patrick (Paddy) (Castletown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) April 19th., 2020 (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Della and much loved father of Liam, Deirdre, Fiona, Brian and Derek; Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Shane, Jack, Daragh, Finn, Cian, Alex, Conor, Sarah, Emma and James, sons-in-law Murt and Des, daughters-in-law Ciara and Pauline, brothers Eamon and Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

People who would like to pay their respects may do so on Thursday morning April 20 at 9:30 am as Paddy makes his way from his home in Castletown along Green Lane or joining the private funeral service remotely by webcam by clicking here from 10am.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Ryevale Nursing Home Leixlip for all their exceptional care and support.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Bradley

2 Shamrock Drive, Athy, Kildare

Brother of the Late Bob and Ena. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sons Mervyn and John, brother Harry, daughter-in-law Sharon, sisters-in-law, grandson Jack, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines re. public gatherings a private service will take place. A memorial service for John will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so in the 'Condolences' section below.



The death has occurred of Marie Brennan (née Warren)

Beechwood Avenue, Newbridge, Kildare

Peacefully at Naas hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Christy, sons David, Barry and Chris, daughter-in-law Pamela and Chris's partner Amy, grandchildren Dean, Elizabeth, Ella, Emily and Ivy, Sister Pauline, brother JJ, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Breda GARVEY (née Grace)

Liffey Heights, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Mother of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her daughter Yvonne, son-in-law Wesley, grandchildren Samantha, Emilia and Sonia, brothers Michael and Tim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Breda's family below in the section "Condolences".



The death has occurred of Robert Parry

Ardrew Meadows, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Anne, children Teresa, Angela, Robert and Reece, grandchildren Rebecca, Samuel and Jacob, niece Joanne, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines re. public gatherings a private funeral will take place. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so in the 'Condolences' section below. The family would like to take this oppertunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.