Good news! The sun is coming back with temps hitting 20C by Thursday, says forecaster

Woohoo!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Time for a nice 99!

‪Good news! The sun is coming back from Monday and it will get milder each day, hitting 20C by Thursday, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

‪He said: "Feeling much cooler near the East coast with the Easterly wind, especially [Monday] and Tuesday when the breeze will be strong."

Temperature weather chart for Thursday below: 

Alan added: "A glorious dry week with lots of sunny spells.‬"