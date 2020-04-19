Kildare Property Watch: Great Connell home for €335,000

A property at No 1 Old Abbey Manor, Great Connell, Newbridge — a detached 1,788 sq ft home — has come on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

Old Abbey Manor is a modern residential development of 35 detached houses situated in a quiet rural setting in the townsland of Great Connell, around a mile and a half from town.

Number 1 is set in a cul-de-sac of five houses on an elevated site with commanding views of the surrounding countryside

The home was built in 2004. Outside, it has a maintenance-free stone/dashed exterior and PVC double glazed windows, along with a cobble-loc drive. The house has oil-fired central heating.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sittingroom, kitchen/diningroom, utility, three bedrooms with the main bedroom ensuite with a family bathroom, plus an attic conversion with an attic room and shower room.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers who is guiding €335,000.

Contact Liam at 045 433550 for more information.