Kildare Property Watch: Great Southern home with hot tub and sunroom

Number 5 Great Southern, Newbridge, a three-bedroom home in a well-established estate, is on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers with a guide price of €270,000.

The well-presented and spacious detached bungalow is set on an extra-large private site in a quiet cul-de-sac of the Great Southern development on the edge of Newbridge town centre.

Accommodation comprises of an open-plan entrance hall, living room and dining room, kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms with master en-suite and a main family bathroom. This property was originally a four bedroom house and was changed to a three-bedroom to feature an extra-large master bedroom.

The property also boasts a large, spacious sunroom off the master bedroom with a hot tub.

It has oil-fired central heating, an open fire and a tarmacadam wrap-around driveway.

Great Southern is near the centre of Newbridge and is within two minute walking distance of Newbridge Railway Station, making this an ideal buy for rail commuters.

Contact

For further information, contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449688 or email info@mdauctioneers.ie.