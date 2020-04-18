Kildare Property Watch: Family home near Kilcock for sale for €375,000

A detached family home at Ballintogher, Kilcock, has come on the market with Coonan Property.

The home extends to around 1,420 sq ft within an idyllic country setting.

The house stands on 0.75 acres with good views.

This property contains three bedrooms with extensive living accommodation and has the benefit of a detached garage.

This attractive property is set on mature gardens and would make an ideal family home.

Downstairs there is an entrance hall, guest toilet, sitting room with fireplace and dual aspect windows, kitchen with integrated sun room and a utility room.

The master bedroom has an ensuite with shower, and there are a further two bedrooms plus a family bathroom.

There is great connectivity as it is within 10 minutes of Kilcock train station and close to the M4 Motorway.

The home is for sale for €375,000 by private treaty.

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or edwardc@coonan.com