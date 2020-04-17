LATEST: Emotional 'Thank You' from healthcare staff at Naas General Hospital

"Naas General Hospital has today said 'Thank You' to everybody who has donated PPE, cards, Easter Eggs and food to staff.

A spokesperson said: "On behalf of the management and staff of Naas General Hospital we would like to acknowledge the tremendous support that we have got from our local communities as we implement the government action plan in response to Covid19.

"Significant and timely donations of PPE has been delivered to our Hospital, beautiful cards, Easter Eggs for patients and staff and a lot of tasty food and treats to feed the health care heroes on our wards and clinics."

Alice Kinsella, General Manager, Naas General Hospital said: “We can’t stop the virus, but together, we can reduce the impact it has on ourselves, our families, communities, our health service and our day-to-day lives.

"Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus. If we can slow it down, we give ourselves, and our most vulnerable people, more options and more time for care and recovery.

"Our collective efforts are critical, we need to do this together, as one community. We are asking everyone to play their part, to help each other.”

"A huge amount of work in our Hospital has taken place over the last number of weeks to prepare for an increase in COVID 19 cases and I want to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of all our staff as we prepare for this unprecedented public health emergency.

"We have moved and reconfigured existing inpatient wards to facilitate the treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID 19 patients in the safest possible way. Medical, nursing staff and some of our Therapy staff have undergone extra specialised training to enable them to support their critical care colleagues.

"We are also working with the private hospitals in our area who are facilitating the continuation of our services at their locations.

"Never has team work and social solidarity meant so much as it does each and every day we now come to work. Thank you very much."

