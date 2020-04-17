PHOTOS: Live over the pub! Kildare bar with six bedrooms for sale

A fully licensed, town centre premises is for sale for €595,000.

Kane's pub and residence in Leinster Street in Athy is fully fitted and furnished throughout to the highest standards.

The licensed bar has six overhead bedrooms, dining room, living room and kitchen.

The main property boasts of a lounge, snug area and function room to the rear and a substantial yard with sheds and beer garden.

