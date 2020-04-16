Vacant building of closed fresh flowers supplier up for rent

The vacant building where a fresh flowers supplier operated until it closed last year is up for rent.

Customers were left shocked and saddened in October after Eirflowers, based near the NCT Centre in Naas Enterprise Park, shut its operations.

The owners John Hamilton and Liam Mulread said that the business 'in its present form didn't have a future in the marketplace'.

The businessmen thanked their wonderful staff as well as their customers who had supported them over the past 23 years of the business.

The building is now seeking offers to rent the premises.

Eirflowers was a successful flower supplier providing wholesale fresh flowers to the trade.

It sold flowers, indoor / outdoor plants and other floral products at the cash and carry or online.

Its freshly-cut flowers arrived several times a week from Dutch suppliers.

The majority of the fresh flowers arrived packed in water in temperature-controlled vans and trucks and were stored in a chilled section of the warehouse.