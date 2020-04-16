Lost dogs wandering around Newbridge for second day

Two apparently lost dogs have been spotted wandering around an area of Newbridge for the second day in a row.

The black and white terrier-type dogs have been hanging around the Newbridge Daycare Centre on the Station Road so they possibly live close to this area.

A reader who sent us photos of the pets said: "They have no collars. They're very similar so I'd say they're brothers. One is very shy."

We're not sure if they're complying with the 2km distance from their homes!

Anybody looking for information can call 045 433184.