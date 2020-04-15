37 new homes on site of former Kildare convent school due to go to market

Leinster Square - a new 37-home development located in the heart of Kildare town - is looking for buyers.

This residential scheme features duplex apartments, semi-detached, detached and three-storey town houses.

The homes are being sold by estate agents Brophy Farrell who are looking for expressions of interest.

The homes are built on the site of the former Presentation Secondary School.

The 2-acre site runs close to Kildare House Hotel on Dublin Street and around the corner on Meadow Road.

The development was built by Masonbrook Holdings Ltd which is based on the Tipper Road in Naas.

Masonbrook has also developed Ferns Bridge and Brocan Wood estates in Monasterevin.

Former school buildings and outbuildings were demolished as part of the site development.