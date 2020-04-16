Kildare gardaí investigating after tyres slashed on Audi car

A car was broken into in the Robertstown area last week.

The incident involving the Skoda Superb vehicle happened between 7pm on Wednesday, April 8 and 11.30am on Thursday, April 9.

A men's Trek bike and a 'his and hers' hurley sticks were taken.

Elsewhere, tyres were slashed on an Audi car in Kilmeague last week.

The incident took place in the Oaklawn residential area between 6pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday.