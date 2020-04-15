There's a "lot of uncertainty around the forecast for Friday", says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

It will be "another nice day [on Thursday] but some showers will push into Southern areas in the evening", according to www.carlowweather.com.

He added: "A lot of uncertainty around the forecast for Friday but latest charts show most of the rain just catching the Southern coastal counties."

Met Eireann said that many areas dry on Friday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees.

There will be outbreaks of rain on Friday night.

The weekend will see cloudy conditions over much of the country with patchy outbreaks of rain at times.

It will be cooler than previous days with highs of 11 to 15 degrees.