PHOTOS: Kildare Gardaí seek witnesses to car fire in driveway of home

Kildare Gardaí are seeking information and witnesses to to a car fire in Kildare town early on Easter Monday morning.

Firefighters from Monasterevin Fire Station extinguished the blaze in the Dunmurry Rise residential area off the Dunmurry Road.

The alarm was raised at around 2am and the fire crew were quickly on the scene.

Kildare Fire Service said there was no other damage to any other property.

Gardaí helped evacuate the home that the driveway belonged to as well as nearby houses.

Vehicles were also moved from nearby properties.

The silver coloured Ford Focus was severely damaged in the incident.

Gardaí are investigating and conducted door to door inquiries in the area this week.

They are appealing for any information from the public in relation to the incident.