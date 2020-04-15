People asked to try remote 'yarn bombing' during Covid-19 lockdown

Kildare Yarn Bombers are organising a National Yarn Bomb Day on May 1.

The group wants everybody to have a go at yarn bombing - whether it be a tree in your garden, a flower pot, your dog, your kids or your parents.

The group said: "Can knit or crochet? That doesn’t matter.

"You can use what you have...... a scarf, socks, an old jumper.

"Don’t know where to start? Have a look online, there is a whole world of woolly wonders waiting to be discovered.

"We have followers all over Ireland so let’s share this and get the imagination of a nation going!

"On the 1st May, take a photo or video and we shall post them here and we’ll bring colour and fun to Facebook."