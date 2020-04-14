VIDEO: Social distance duet with well-known Kildare singer and musician

Naas singer Elliot Davis has released a song on YouTube - a socially-distant duet of The Parting Glass with his singing teacher Owen Lynch.

Owen recorded the piano part in his house and Elliot did the vocals in his back garden.

Elliot said: "I chose The Parting Glass because I think people might find comfort in this song, and remember that if we all stick to the current guidelines then we'll all be able to have a drink together once again when this is all over."

View the video here:



https://youtu.be/J3H824CaSf8