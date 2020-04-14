Kildare Gardaí volunteer to shave, dye or wear a wig to raise funds for local hospitals

A number of the Kildare’s Community Gardaí are showing their support for the frontline healthcare workers in the county’s public hospitals in Naas and Athy.

Officers are volunteering to either have their heads shaved, dyed or for those without hair to shave, dye or wear a novelty wig for a week.

The lads have a target of €10,000 and people are asked to please donate to the GoFundMe link below.

All funds raised will go towards Naas General Hospital and St Vincent's Hospital, Naas.

Donate here:


















