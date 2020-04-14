Fire crews respond to car fire in Kildare in early hours of Easter Monday

Kildare Fire Service crew from Monasterevin responded to a car fire in Kildare town early on Easter Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Monasterevin Fire Station extinguished the blaze in the Dunmurry Rise residential area off the Dunmurry Road.

The alarm was raised after 2am and the fire crew were quickly on the scene.

Kildare Fire Service said there was no other damage to any other property.