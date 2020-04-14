Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, April 14

The death has occurred of John Commins

Cloghgarret Abbey, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Kildare / Curragh, Kildare

formerly of Cut Bush, The Curragh. (peacefully) at Naas Hospital, predeceased by his daughter Denise, sister Rena and brothers Tony and Jim; beloved husband of Wendy. Sadly missed by his daughter Fiona, son Richard, daughter-in-law Gráinne, grandchildren Shane, Justin, Jessica, Chloe and James, sisters Emily, Teresa, Bernadette, Monica and Maria, brother Noel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current Government guidelines, John’s funeral will take place privately and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. If you would like to express your condolences to John’s family, email notices@inmsales.ie. Your condolence message will be published at no cost in the Irish Independent, or you can place your condolence online below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Keogh (née Hudson)

Mile Mill Road, Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Kildare / Brittas, Dublin

Elizabeth (Betty) Keogh, Mile Mill Road, Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Co.Kildare and late of Brittas, Co. Dublin. April 8th 2020 Suddently at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean and son Jonathan, brothers Peter and Sean, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law. Predeceased by her brother Paddy and sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current guidelines regarding Public Gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, Please feel free to leave a message for Betty's family in the coldolence book at the bottom of the page.

A Memorial Mass for Betty will take place at a later date.

May Betty Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Sr. Anna Doyle

Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Kildare / Baltinglass, Wicklow / Stradbally, Laois / Meath

Doyle, Sr. Anna, Presentation Sister, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, April 12th 2020, died peacefully surrounded by care staff and Presentation Sisters in Shalom Convent, Kilcock, deeply regretted by the Sisters in the Presentation Order, her sister Carmel Templeton, her sister-in-law Joan Doyle, her nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and extended family.

Sr. Anna originally from Baltinglass dedicated her life to the Presentation Sisters and to the education of children, in Stradbally, Swindon, Scunthorpe and Zimbabwe.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Anna’s life will be held at a later date.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.



The death has occurred of Shelia Jacob (née Cooke)

Ballysooghan House, Rathangan, Kildare

Jacob (née Cooke), Sheila. Ballysooghan House, Rathangan, Co. Kildare - April 13th 2020. Sadly, slipped away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom, very sadly missed by her son Thomas, her daughter-in-law Yvonne and her grandchildren Lucy and Thomas, sisters Cathy and Maureen, her nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, her wonderful neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private immediate family only funeral will take place. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Sincere thanks for all the messages of support.

May She Rest In Peace.

Those who would like to leave a message may do so on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Mary Maguire (née Dunne)

Barrettstown, Newbridge, Kildare / Rochfortbridge, Westmeath

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, children Una, Seamus, Aine and Tommy, grandchildren Catherine, Emily and Caolán, son-in-law Eddie, daughters-in-law Gillian and Andrea, sisters Kathleen, Anne and Liz, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary rest in peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Ann Murphy (née Kennedy)

Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully after a short illness. Wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret, Josephine, Eileen, Betty and Martina, sons John, Joseph and David, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Nuala, brother-in-law kit, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.