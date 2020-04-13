Joe Mallon Motors adapts to online sales and contactless deliveries

Joe Mallon Motors, Renault and Dacia dealer in Naas and Portlaoise, have adapted there business to online sales and contactless delivery. Motor industry businesses have had to make complete alterations to the way they do business over the past number of weeks.

With the temporary closure of car sales showrooms nationwide, Joe Mallon Motors in Naas and Portlaoise have had to act fast and have launched an online platform where consumers can fully finance and buy cars without leaving their home and arrange to have it delivered to their home fully sanitised with a contactless handover.

People are online more and a lot of cars are being viewed, according to Joe Mallon Motors.

Cars will obviously not be able to be delivered until the restrictions have been lifted — however digital, like in many other industries, is perhaps the way forward for the motor sector.

To launch our digital dealership online sales department Joe Mallon Motors are offering to cover customers’ first three months payments for any 2018 or 2019 registered car in stock.

All you have to do is visit www.joemallonmotors.ie.