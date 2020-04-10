Naas Ball gets an overhaul to drive home 'Stay Home Stay Safe' message

The 'Naas Ball' sculpture on the side of the N7 has been transformed into a high-profile 'Stay Home Stay Safe' sign to help in the battle against Covid-19.

Naas Gardai mounted a Covid-19 checkpoint at the scene this morning in the shadow of the new-look landmark and tweeted a photo.

The temporary re-branding initiative is a joint venture between Kildare Co Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which oversees the country's motorways and national roads.

Workmen with hydraulic lifts worked yesterday afternoon to 'wrap' the sculpture in a yellow reflective material so the important message can be seen by motorists that pass the route every day.

Other digital display signs on the M7 and other routes already urging drivers to stay at home during the Covid-19 restrictions and to only undertake essential travel.