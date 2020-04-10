Kildare Death Notices for today: Good Friday, April 10

The death has occurred of Jim McDonald

Newtown, Ballyroan, Laois / Timahoe, Laois / Straffan, Kildare

McDonald, Jim Newtown, Ballyroan, Laois and late of Straffan, Kildare and Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois died suddently on Thursday 9th April.

Beloved and proud father of Andrew and Stephen and daughter-in-law Niamh. Loving partner to Mary Sweeney (nee Scully), dearly loved brother to Matt, Margaret, Kate and brother-in-law Michael. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted and so sadly missed by his extended family, friends, colleagues and all those who knew him.

Given the Government guidance currently in place, a private funeral with immediate family only, will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Jim's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support at this time. A memorial mass for Jim will take place at a later date.



The death has occurred of Jerry Ryan

Standhouse crescent, Newbridge, Kildare

Retired Sergeant, Transport Yard, The Curragh Camp. Formerly of The Curragh and Cabra, Co. Dublin. Husband of the late Mary.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of his friends in larchfield Park, nursing home. Sadly missed by his loving sons Ger, John and Paul, daughter Sophie, Ann, Helen and Mary, Sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Olive, brother Peter, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jerry Rest In Peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Jerry, a private funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Jerry's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Margaret August (née Mahady)

Kilbrook, Enfield, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin

Margaret August (nee Mahady) Kilbrook, Enfield, Co. Meath and formerly of Terenue, April 8th 2020, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice. Loving wife of Bennie and cherished mother of Anthony and Andrew. Deeply regretted by her brothers, Cecelia, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

With regret a private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Margaret's family in the " Condolences" section below.

Date Published: Thursday 9th April 2020

Date of Death: Wednesday 8th April 2020

The death has occurred of Marie Cummins (née Jackson)

'Anchor', Cardenton, Athy, Kildare

Died on the 9th April 2020 in Naas General Hospital. Reunited with her late husband John. Pre-deceased by her sister Eileen. Deeply regretted by her son Michael and daughter Marie (Lowe), her grandchildren John, Ciara, Gillian, Sinead, Matthew and Julie, sisters Josephine (Heffernan), Noreen (Lovell), Margot (Wick), Kathleen (Howard), brothers Padraig and Maurice Jackson, daughter-in-law Grainne and son-in-law Kevin, her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately. Those who would like to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below. A memorial service for Marie will take place at a later date.

May Marie Rest in Peace



he death has occurred of Norah GIBBONS (née Cassidy)

Clontarf, Dublin / Clifden, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon / Leixlip, Kildare

GIBBONS, Norah (née Cassidy) (Mount Prospect Lawns, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Clifden, Co. Galway and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Galway City, Newcastle upon Tyne, Liverpool and Leixlip, Co. Kildare) April 8th 2020 (peacefully) at home at 7.42 pm. in the loving embrace of her family. Norah, daughter of Bridget Cassidy, wife of Seán, mother of Myles and Mairéas. Predeceased by her father James and sister Margaret, she is survived and will be very sadly missed by her mother, husband and children, her sisters Mary, Angela, Helen (Germany) Jacqueline (UK) and brothers Séamus, Tom and Peter (UK), Dermot (Boyle) and Gerard (Australia) along with many in-laws nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, along with a wide circle of devoted friends and colleagues.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Norah, followed by cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Norah’s life where her extended family and many dear friends will be most welcome. No flowers please. Donations to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.



The death has occurred of Magdelene MOORE

Pairc Mhuire., Newbridge, Kildare

MOORE Magdelene (Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 9th April 2020 (peacefully). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Maria, Bernadette, Breda, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Magdelene Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

A Memorial Mass for Magdelene will be held at a later date



The death has occurred of Desmond (Dessie) MULDOWNEY

Leixlip, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin

MULDOWNEY (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Crumlin, Dublin) April 7th. 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Desmond (Dessie), beloved husband of May and dear father of Catherine, Ger, Eamon and Dee and a devoted grandfather to Neil, Emma, Chloe, Leah, Jake, Ciara, Eoin, Evan and Katie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Dessie’s Life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend Dessie’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

The Funeral Mass may be view by following the link below on Monday April 13th at 10am. http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.