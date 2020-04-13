All Things Interior: Decorate while you isolate

With the coronavirus/ Covid-19 crisis and the requests from our government to stay home where possible, we are spending more time looking at our four walls. This may lead you to seeing your home in a different light.

Perhaps you might come to the realisation that one of your rooms is too dark; the furniture layout is incorrect or perhaps your room needs an injection of an accent colour. All these things can be simply remedied, and there is no time like the present.

You might even find decorating therapeutic during these difficult times and I’m sure some children would love to help with the project too. Here are some of my Top Tips on how to decorate while you isolate.

TIP 1 - PLAN

Put a plan in place. Decide which rooms you would like to update during the restrictions. Think about the rooms that you use the most. Write a list of pros and cons for each room. Pros might include that it has good natural lighting, great flooring etc; whilst cons could include a poor layout, a dated colour scheme, tired décor etc.

You might also have a room that is rarely used, such as a spare bedroom or a small box room, and perhaps you could transform this room to its full potential by creating a home library, media room, home office, or a zen room.

TIP 2 - DECLUTTER

Sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees so the best place to start is decluttering. Put together piles for charity, piles for recycling, upcycling etc. There are many charities that will be very grateful for clothing and homewares once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

When you are going through the items, think about whether you can repurpose any of them in a different room, or if you can upcycle any existing items. A tired coffee table could be painted a new colour.

TIP 3 - LAYOUT

Now that your room is clear of clutter, you can assess it properly. Think about how you want to use the space. You need to look at the existing function of your space and the furniture placement. Does your room need to have a dual function? Who will use the space? How much seating is required? Do you need extra storage? Changing the layout might enhance the rooms functionality, add additional light, increase storage capacity or make the room appear larger.

TIP 4 - DECORATE

Now your room is free of clutter and the layout is perfect, you can make a list of things you want to add or change.

Some simple modifications that you can do whilst in isolation are swap your scatter cushions for ones from another room, maybe change your pictures, style a bookcase or coffee table, change a light shade, add a vase with some fresh flowers from your garden,or touch up paint jobs etc.

Think about the overall style and feeling you want to achieve for your room.

TIP 5 – MAKE FUTURE PLANS

Some projects you may not be able to undertake by yourself, so put together a list of future updates/purchases for after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Some of these items may include adding a new extension, hiring an interior designer, having a carpenter install a new built-in unit, replacing tired carpets/flooring, adding some feature wallpaper or some stunning bespoke curtains.

If you feel you need the help of a professional, then perhaps you could start creating a mood board or interiors folder with pictures of rooms that depict the style and feel that you want to achieve for your home. This will be advantageous when you meet with an interior designer after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. If you like researching interiors online then Houzz, Pinterest and Instagram are great tools full of inspiration.

Remember, if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions. Remember social distancing and where possible stay home. Many thanks and stay safe.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.